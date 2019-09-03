American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Reaches $5.98 52-Week Low; NF Energy Saving (BIMI) Sellers Decreased By 3.66% Their Shorts

The stock of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) hit a new 52-week low and has $5.68 target or 5.00% below today’s $5.98 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $663.40M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $5.68 price target is reached, the company will be worth $33.17M less. The stock decreased 5.63% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 1.32M shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – ANCHOR BOLT CAPITAL, LP REPORTS 6.90 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – American Axle to Redeem $100M of Its Outstanding 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2022; 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling; 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2% Position in American Axle; 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4; 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28

NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) had a decrease of 3.66% in short interest. BIMI’s SI was 155,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.66% from 161,300 shares previously. With 33,200 avg volume, 5 days are for NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s short sellers to cover BIMI’s short positions. The SI to NF Energy Saving Corporation’s float is 11.6%. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.0501 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1. About 11,376 shares traded. NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) has declined 43.06% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.06% the S&P500.

More notable recent NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NF Energy Saving Corporation Receives Nasdaq Notification of Non-Compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1): Update – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bimini Capital Management Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CEMEX and The Goldfield among industrial gainers; American Outdoor Brands leads losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ocean Power Technologies leads industrial gainers; Raven Industries and Cemtrex among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $15.90 million. The firm makes large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides equipment related to desulfurization, denitration, and dust removal for electric power generation, metallurgy, petrochemical, steel, cement, and heating supply industries.

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. AXL’s profit will be $69.89 million for 2.37 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.55% EPS growth.

