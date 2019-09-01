American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) and Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Contrasting side by side

Both American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) and Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) compete on a level playing field in the Auto Parts industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 12 0.10 N/A -0.95 0.00 Dana Incorporated 17 0.21 N/A 2.86 5.85

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. and Dana Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.3% -1.3% Dana Incorporated 0.00% 32.3% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is 99.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.99. Dana Incorporated on the other hand, has 2.18 beta which makes it 118.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Dana Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Dana Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. and Dana Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dana Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

$14 is American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 120.82%. Competitively the consensus target price of Dana Incorporated is $23, which is potential 80.68% upside. The data provided earlier shows that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Dana Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. and Dana Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 98.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Dana Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. -4.66% -2.5% -15.42% -17.27% -28.03% 8.74% Dana Incorporated -16.58% -14.61% -12.7% -6.23% -21.25% 22.6%

For the past year American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Dana Incorporated.

Summary

Dana Incorporated beats American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Dana Incorporated manufactures and sells driveline, sealing, and thermal-management products for vehicle manufacturers in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, and modular assemblies for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, and tire inflation systems for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Driveline Technologies segment manufactures front and rear axles, driveshafts, transmissions, torque converters, tire inflation systems, and electronic controls for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, rail, and material handling applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.