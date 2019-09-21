American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) and BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) and BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 12 0.13 N/A -0.95 0.00 BorgWarner Inc. 38 0.74 N/A 3.79 9.97

In table 1 we can see American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. and BorgWarner Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. and BorgWarner Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.3% -1.3% BorgWarner Inc. 0.00% 18.1% 7.6%

Volatility & Risk

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has a 1.99 beta, while its volatility is 99.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1.81 beta and it is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, BorgWarner Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. BorgWarner Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. and BorgWarner Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BorgWarner Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

$14 is American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 75.00%. BorgWarner Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $44.6 average target price and a 21.29% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than BorgWarner Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares and 94.2% of BorgWarner Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of BorgWarner Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. -4.66% -2.5% -15.42% -17.27% -28.03% 8.74% BorgWarner Inc. -11.02% -9.89% -7.92% -6.62% -17.03% 8.81%

For the past year American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than BorgWarner Inc.

Summary

BorgWarner Inc. beats American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles. It also provides emissions systems, including electric air pumps and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) modules, EGR coolers, EGR tubes, and EGR valves; thermal systems products comprising viscous fan drives, polymer fans, and coolant pumps; and glow plugs, diesel cold start systems, and other gasoline ignition technologies. The Drivetrain segment develops and manufactures friction and mechanical products, including dual and friction clutch modules, friction and steel plates, transmission bands, torque converter clutches, one-way clutches, and torsional vibration dampers. This segment also offers control products comprising electro-hydraulic solenoids, transmission solenoid modules, and dual clutch control modules; torque management products, such as rear-wheel drive/all-wheel drive (AWD) transfer case systems, front wheel drive-AWD coupling systems, and cross-axle coupling systems; and starter motors, alternators, and hybrid electric motors. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles consisting of passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, such as medium-duty and heavy duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, including agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. BorgWarner Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.