American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Share Price Declined While Anchor Bolt Capital LP Boosted Its Position; Leonard Green Partners LP Has Lowered Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $3.56 Million; Share Price Declined

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $40.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1840.72. About 3.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – STITCH FIX INC SFIX.O HAS NOT HAD ‘ANY SERIOUS DISCUSSIONS’ ABOUT COMBINING WITH AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O -CEO KATRINA LAKE; 13/03/2018 – Tony Romm: for the moment, sources say the event is set for March 20. hearing attendees are reps from FB, Google, Amazon, Snap; 15/05/2018 – Ragan Communications hosts powerhouse lineup at Amazon headquarters; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: COS INCREASINGLY COMING TO US TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN ADDE; 29/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – CO HAS GOAL TO INSTALL AT LEAST 50 ROOFTOP SOLAR SYSTEMS GLOBALLY BY 2020; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 30/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR AMAZON TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR FAILS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 23/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tesla’s Brakes, Amazon’s AI, Hewlett’s Cash Flow — Barron’s Blog

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 244.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 1.56 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The hedge fund held 2.20M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.43 million, up from 637,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $810.95M market cap company. The stock increased 14.26% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $7.21. About 4.26M shares traded or 99.16% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 84C; 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – CONFIRMED AAM’S FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – ANCHOR BOLT CAPITAL, LP REPORTS 6.90 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE SEES FY SALES $7B, EST. $6.96B; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Adj EPS 98c

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 100.04 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 90,154 shares to 369,130 shares, valued at $29.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 138,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.