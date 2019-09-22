American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) Hit By BidaskScore Downgrade; Haynes International (HAYN) Sellers Decreased By 14.04% Their Shorts

Haynes International Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN) had a decrease of 14.04% in short interest. HAYN’s SI was 208,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.04% from 242,800 shares previously. With 52,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Haynes International Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN)’s short sellers to cover HAYN’s short positions. The SI to Haynes International Inc’s float is 1.71%. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.07. About 95,120 shares traded or 32.42% up from the average. Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) has declined 29.58% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HAYN News: 03/05/2018 – HAYNES 2Q NET REV. $110.2M, EST. $106.0M (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for Brazil deliveries. Great reporting by @G_Slattery. The latest in a; 29/05/2018 – HAYNES INTL CEO TO RETIRE; 03/05/2018 – HAYNES 2Q LOSS/SHR 17C, EST. EPS 4.0C; 03/05/2018 – HAYNES INTERNATIONAL – STRONGER MARKET PRICING LEVELS,HIGHER RAW MATERIAL MARKET PRICES SHOULD PROVIDE PRICING STRENGTH INTO SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – State NJ Transp: Routes 1 & 9 southbound local traffic will be shifted at Haynes Avenue for improvements project in Newark; 02/05/2018 – BARBADOS CENBANK CHIEF HAYNES SPEAKS ON ECONOMY; 03/05/2018 – Haynes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – HAYNES INTERNATIONAL INC – MICHAEL SHOR, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, WILL ACT AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO; 09/05/2018 – Tygh Capital Buys New 1% Position in Haynes

Haynes International, Inc. develops, makes, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $451.36 million. The firm offers high-temperature resistant alloys and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). It has a 78.41 P/E ratio. The Company’s HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and makes driveline and drivetrain systems, and related components and chassis modules for the automotive industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $896.46 million. It offers axles, driveheads, chassis modules, driveshafts, power transfer units, transfer cases, chassis and steering components, transmission parts, electric drive systems, and metal-formed products that transfer power from the transmission to the drive wheels. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, passenger cars, and crossover and commercial vehicles.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 112.51 million shares or 1.05% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Private Ocean Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 98 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt reported 687,950 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 225,632 shares in its portfolio. Whitebox Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 110,407 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Ameritas Investment Prtn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.02% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 1.10M shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 1.91 million shares. Principal Financial owns 909,122 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) or 215,333 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 5.44M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) or 61,788 shares.

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.63 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. AXL’s profit will be $70.60 million for 3.17 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.55% EPS growth.