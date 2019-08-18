American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) (AXL) Holder Royal Bank Of Canada Has Cut Its Stake as Valuation Declined; Bronson Point Management Upped Holding in Anadarko Pete (APC) by $6.89 Million

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 186.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 153,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 160.83% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) (AXL) by 47.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 141,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 158,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $813.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.23. About 1.85 million shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – CONFIRMED AAM’S FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Adj EPS 98c

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 2.38M shares to 2.43 million shares, valued at $45.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avangrid Inc by 58,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).