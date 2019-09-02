American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Call) (AXL) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Raised Position by $1.40 Million; As Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Stock Value Rose, Holder Clark Capital Management Group Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.35 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Call) (AXL) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $702.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 2.17M shares traded or 5.14% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2% Position in American Axle; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE SEES FY SALES $7B, EST. $6.96B; 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Axle’s Proposed Notes ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Net $89.4M

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 209,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.39 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 4.29M shares traded or 5.86% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS SAYS EXPECTS TO BEGIN TAKING DELIVERY OF A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2019 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 04/04/2018 – JetBlue Announces David Checketts to Leave Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – JetBlue Grows International Presence with Expanded Service in Havana and Mexico City; 10/05/2018 – JetBlue April Capacity Increased 5.3%; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE 1Q OPER REV. $1.75B, EST. $1.75B; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Extends Bet on Balky Pratt Engine With $2 Billion Deal; 22/05/2018 – JBLU: `DEFINITELY’ WILL MAKE DECISION THIS YR ON EMBRAER E190S; 12/04/2018 – JetSuite Plans 100-Plane Fleet With Qatar and JetBlue Backing; 18/05/2018 – JETBLUE: JOANNA GERAGHTY APPOINTED PRESIDENT & COO

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 316,781 shares to 990,614 shares, valued at $39.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 301,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $183.35 million for 6.77 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) or 26,798 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 208,131 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) or 157,065 shares. Moreover, Stelliam Investment Mgmt Lp has 3.31% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 978,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Company New York reported 0.03% stake. Gam Ag reported 39,372 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 638,191 shares stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 121,851 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.05% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr has 36,694 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation has 0.02% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Keybank Association Oh owns 66,186 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 5,765 shares. 25,139 were reported by Pnc Svcs Grp Incorporated Inc. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 128,075 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,200 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa holds 682,797 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Incorporated reported 1.82 million shares. Mason Street Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 35,883 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 33,836 shares. Element Management Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Hsbc Public Ltd Co owns 57,440 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp owns 2.20 million shares or 3.04% of their US portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 4,759 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Cibc Asset Management invested in 0% or 14,476 shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc reported 0.66% stake. 18,463 are owned by Janney Cap Management Limited Co. Fmr Limited has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.1% or 347,803 shares.

