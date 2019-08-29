American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Holder Whitebox Advisors Has Decreased Stake; As First Republic Bank (FRC) Shares Declined, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Raised Stake

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 48.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 371,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The hedge fund held 391,860 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 763,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $719.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.4. About 1.55 million shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Net $89.4M; 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL); 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4; 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 84C; 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 458.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 18,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 22,451 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 4,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $89.9. About 786,490 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 1.28 million shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $35.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oi S A by 2.60 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Inc holds 400,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ellington Group Ltd owns 34,500 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Moreover, Dimensional Fund LP has 0.05% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.03% or 147,000 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 128,200 shares. Redwood Lc reported 1.11M shares stake. Moreover, Whitebox Advisors Limited Co has 0.17% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 170,666 shares. Comerica Natl Bank reported 121,756 shares stake. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 603,371 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Kbc Gp Nv owns 176,980 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Lc owns 336,664 shares. Carlson Capital Lp reported 140,000 shares.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,916 shares to 84,656 shares, valued at $20.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,862 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK).