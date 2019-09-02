American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Share Price Declined While Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Boosted Stake; As Cameco (CCJ) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Majedie Asset Management LTD Cut Position

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 114,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 2.30 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13 million, down from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 1.38M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 244.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 1.56M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The hedge fund held 2.20 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.43M, up from 637,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $702.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 2.17 million shares traded or 5.14% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 04/05/2018 – American Axle to Redeem $100M of Its Outstanding 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2022; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE; 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.’s Sr Notes ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL); 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE SEES FY SALES $7B, EST. $6.96B

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 749,917 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $54.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.69 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,099 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd owns 15,485 shares. Sei Co holds 85,491 shares. Wilen Invest Mngmt has 0.39% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 36,300 shares. Prudential Pcl accumulated 2.05M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 12,513 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 16,387 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 282,632 shares. 147,341 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,461 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.08% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Nomura Holdg Inc holds 0.03% or 400,000 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 17,590 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 670,000 shares. 603,371 were accumulated by Bancshares Of America Corp De.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.91 million for 109.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.