American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR). The two are both REIT – Retail companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust Inc. 47 15.50 52.68M 0.67 69.77 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 1 0.00 7.06M -2.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of American Assets Trust Inc. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has American Assets Trust Inc. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust Inc. 112,372,013.65% 3.9% 1.4% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 505,151,688.61% -340.6% -5.3%

Risk and Volatility

American Assets Trust Inc. has a beta of 0.39 and its 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s beta is 3.43 which is 243.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for American Assets Trust Inc. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

American Assets Trust Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.68% and an $51 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of American Assets Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.4% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of American Assets Trust Inc. shares. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. has 4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Assets Trust Inc. -1.59% -1.02% 0.39% 9.15% 23.77% 15.51% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. -2.22% 10.19% -29.18% -4.62% -67.65% 85.19%

For the past year American Assets Trust Inc. was less bullish than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors American Assets Trust Inc. beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. engages in acquiring, financing, developing, leasing, owning, and managing real estate properties in the mid-Atlantic, southeast, and southwest United States. It acquires strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company leases its properties to national and regional retailers. As of June 30, 2011, its portfolio had a total gross leasable area of 368,865 square feet. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.