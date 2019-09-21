American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) and Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) compete with each other in the REIT – Retail sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust Inc. 46 8.53 N/A 0.67 69.77 Simon Property Group Inc. 166 8.47 N/A 7.65 21.21

Table 1 highlights American Assets Trust Inc. and Simon Property Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Simon Property Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to American Assets Trust Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. American Assets Trust Inc. is currently more expensive than Simon Property Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 1.4% Simon Property Group Inc. 0.00% 72.2% 7.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.39 beta indicates that American Assets Trust Inc. is 61.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Simon Property Group Inc.’s beta is 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

American Assets Trust Inc. and Simon Property Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Simon Property Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

American Assets Trust Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.81% and an $51 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Simon Property Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $169.67, while its potential upside is 9.44%. The results provided earlier shows that Simon Property Group Inc. appears more favorable than American Assets Trust Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American Assets Trust Inc. and Simon Property Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 95.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of American Assets Trust Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Simon Property Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Assets Trust Inc. -1.59% -1.02% 0.39% 9.15% 23.77% 15.51% Simon Property Group Inc. 1.9% 2.24% -8.75% -10.51% -5.62% -3.45%

For the past year American Assets Trust Inc. has 15.51% stronger performance while Simon Property Group Inc. has -3.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Simon Property Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors American Assets Trust Inc.

Simon Property Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It engages in investment, ownership, management, and development of properties. It primarily invests in regional malls, premium outlets, mills, and community/lifestyle centers to create its portfolio. Simon Property Group, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, with additional office in New York, New York.