American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

This is a contrast between American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Retail and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust Inc. 47 15.50 52.68M 0.67 69.77 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 5 -9.41 66.10M -2.14 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides American Assets Trust Inc. and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust Inc. 112,348,048.62% 3.9% 1.4% Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 1,256,653,992.40% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

American Assets Trust Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.39 beta. Competitively, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.2 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for American Assets Trust Inc. and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 1 0 0 1.00

$51 is American Assets Trust Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 9.68%. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s consensus price target is $4.5, while its potential downside is -16.67%. The information presented earlier suggests that American Assets Trust Inc. looks more robust than Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of American Assets Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.6% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of American Assets Trust Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.6% are Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Assets Trust Inc. -1.59% -1.02% 0.39% 9.15% 23.77% 15.51% Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust -5.08% -4.78% -0.99% -20.27% -42.61% 0.67%

For the past year American Assets Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Summary

American Assets Trust Inc. beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 12 factors.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm manages owns, manages, develops, acquires, and leases mall and power and strip centers primarily in the Eastern United States. It also provides management, leasing, and development services to affiliate and third party property owners. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust was founded in 1960 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.