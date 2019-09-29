American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) EPS Estimated At $0.56; Atlanta Capital Management Co Increased O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Position

Analysts expect American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to report $0.56 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.66% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. AAT’s profit would be $33.44M giving it 20.91 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, American Assets Trust, Inc.’s analysts see 9.80% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 317,353 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 31/05/2018 – Ernest Rady, Affiliates Hold 38.2% Stake in American Assets Trust; 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Traction-Enhancement System for Vehicles (AAT-2097); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp Hydration Mouth Guard for Athletes lnvented (AAT-3044); 27/03/2018 – AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST INC AAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 09/04/2018 – Inventor Develops Improved Packaging for Breakfast Cereals (AAT-3016); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Headphone with Video Capability lnvented (AAT-3079); 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in American Assets Trust; 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3069); 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms American Assets Trust Issuer Rating At Baa3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA – LOCK SYNDICATION REACHES 100% STAKE IN CO FOLLOWING MANDATORY SQUEEZE OUT

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) stake by 4.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc acquired 5,236 shares as O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY)’s stock rose 1.93%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 124,401 shares with $45.94M value, up from 119,165 last quarter. O Reilly Automotive Inc New now has $30.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $394.48. About 269,350 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 10/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: O’Reilly Automotive $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +160 Area; 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position

Among 2 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. O’Reilly Automotive has $454 highest and $400 lowest target. $421.67’s average target is 6.89% above currents $394.48 stock price. O’Reilly Automotive had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold ORLY shares while 237 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 62.03 million shares or 1.27% less from 62.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Products Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,700 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt holds 6,648 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii owns 2,080 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 379 were accumulated by Cls Invs. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0.05% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Rockland owns 40,998 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Essex Serv Inc holds 1,022 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Shell Asset stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Convergence Investment Ptnrs Llc reported 0.33% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Fernwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,940 shares. Royal London Asset accumulated 0.11% or 30,116 shares. Oppenheimer Com Inc stated it has 17,237 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 18,075 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Prudential Financial has 0.05% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $74,250 activity. LAURO JEFFREY ALAN had bought 150 shares worth $55,250.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) stake by 45,997 shares to 3.21M valued at $279.36 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fortive Corp stake by 413,915 shares and now owns 439,022 shares. Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) was reduced too.

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion. The firm has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation??s most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii. The company's retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.3 million rentable square feet, and its office portfolio comprises approximately 2.7 million square feet. It has a 60.36 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold American Assets Trust, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 56.75 million shares or 26.71% more from 44.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,302 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins Ny. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 0.01% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 665,133 shares. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 1.90M shares. Century Inc reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 21,197 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 679,803 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.02% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) or 1.12 million shares. Amp Cap Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 20,990 shares. Blackrock owns 7.75 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ls Inv Ltd Liability holds 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) or 1,154 shares. 34,814 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 31,987 shares. 830,026 are held by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. 30,942 are held by Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability. Riverhead Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

