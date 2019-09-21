American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) and Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Contrasting side by side

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) and Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Retail. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust Inc. 46 8.47 N/A 0.67 69.77 Getty Realty Corp. 32 9.50 N/A 1.17 25.65

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of American Assets Trust Inc. and Getty Realty Corp. Getty Realty Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to American Assets Trust Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. American Assets Trust Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Getty Realty Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 1.4% Getty Realty Corp. 0.00% 8.2% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.39 beta indicates that American Assets Trust Inc. is 61.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Getty Realty Corp.’s 0.57 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

American Assets Trust Inc. and Getty Realty Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Getty Realty Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

American Assets Trust Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.81% and an $51 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of American Assets Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.5% of Getty Realty Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are American Assets Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.5% of Getty Realty Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Assets Trust Inc. -1.59% -1.02% 0.39% 9.15% 23.77% 15.51% Getty Realty Corp. -1.41% -1.41% -7.95% -5.57% 5.75% 1.94%

For the past year American Assets Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Getty Realty Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors American Assets Trust Inc. beats Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It specializes in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. Getty Realty Corp. was founded in 1955 and is based in Jericho, New York.