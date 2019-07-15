American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) Analysts See $0.52 EPS; AB VOLVO ORDINARY SHARES (VOLVF) SI Decreased By 2.73%

Analysts expect American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to report $0.52 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 10.34% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. AAT’s profit would be $30.64M giving it 22.58 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.56 EPS previously, American Assets Trust, Inc.’s analysts see -7.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 100,649 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 30.54% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Ladder Accessory for Painters and Contractors (AAT-3021); 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Traction-Enhancement System for Vehicles (AAT-2097); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041); 26/04/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA – LOCK SYNDICATION REACHES 100% STAKE IN CO FOLLOWING MANDATORY SQUEEZE OUT; 23/04/2018 – Kamada: FDA Has Continued Concerns and Questions Related to the Safety Profile of Inhaled AAT; 15/03/2018 – Nail Polish/Acrylic Nail Easy Removal Device lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-1898); 09/04/2018 – Automotive Safety System lnvented for Improved Visibility (AAT-3023); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Light Switch Device (AAT-1931); 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in American Assets Trust; 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter Invented AAT-3039

AB VOLVO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) had a decrease of 2.73% in short interest. VOLVF’s SI was 2.74M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.73% from 2.82 million shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 4569 days are for AB VOLVO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VOLVF)’s short sellers to cover VOLVF’s short positions. It closed at $15.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

AB Volvo , together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $31.81 billion. The firm offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, UD Bus, and Sunwin brands. It has a 10.2 P/E ratio. It also provides equipment used at construction sites, including pavers, compactors, excavators, wheel loaders, and articulated and rigid dump trucks under the brand names of Volvo, SDLG, and Terex Trucks.

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has market cap of $2.77 billion. The firm has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation??s most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii. The company's retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.3 million rentable square feet, and its office portfolio comprises approximately 2.7 million square feet. It has a 75.62 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $19,638 activity. 450 shares were bought by RADY ERNEST S, worth $19,638 on Wednesday, February 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold American Assets Trust, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 44.78 million shares or 0.06% more from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 50,011 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 68,854 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) or 34,817 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 33,157 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 37,862 shares. 200 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd. Mason Street Limited accumulated 12,159 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Laurion Cap Management Lp invested in 0.01% or 16,496 shares. Preferred Llc invested 0.04% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 48,577 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc owns 118,221 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 9,218 shares. Us Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 846 shares. Ameriprise Inc invested in 0.02% or 1.16M shares.