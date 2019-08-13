American Assets Trust (AAT) to pay $0.28 on Sep 26, 2019; Mendon Capital Advisors Has Cut Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) Stake By $2.06 Million

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 49,000 shares as Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 49,000 shares with $2.07 million value, down from 98,000 last quarter. Morgan Stanley (Put) now has $66.71B valuation. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.36. About 8.59M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/05/2018 – Morgan profits up as it readies for electric future; 09/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REMOVES LONG RUBLE, LONG RUSSIA-47 TRADES; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Achillion; 21/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. Receives Highest Rating from Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for Community Reinvestment Initiatives; 28/05/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 2.8% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO; 09/05/2018 – GARTNER INC IT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $127; 22/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS IT WILL BE A PROFITABLE QUARTER, WEAKENING OF GLOBAL MARKETS REVENUES NOTHING TO BE ALARMED ABOUT – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Global Rate Forecasts as of March 16 (Table)

American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE:AAT) is expected to pay $0.28 on Sep 26, 2019. (NYSE:AAT) shareholders before Sep 11, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. American Assets Trust Inc’s current price of $46.75 translates into 0.60% yield. American Assets Trust Inc’s dividend has Sep 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $46.75. About 187,725 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 09/04/2018 – Inventor Develops Improved Packaging for Breakfast Cereals (AAT-3016); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Landscape Cover lnvented (AAT-3076); 09/04/2018 – Automotive Safety System Invented for Improved Visibility (AAT-3023); 12/03/2018 – ARROWHEAD BEGINS DOSING IN PHASE 1 ARO-AAT LIVER DISEASE STUDY; 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting 2018; 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp Hydration Mouth Guard for Athletes lnvented (AAT-3044); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Headphone with Video Capability lnvented (AAT-3079); 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3069); 23/04/2018 – Kamada: FDA Has Continued Concerns and Questions Related to the Safety Profile of Inhaled AAT; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST ISSUER RATING AT Baa3

Among 2 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.27 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) stake by 41,532 shares to 781,043 valued at $11.57 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Baycom Corp stake by 147,600 shares and now owns 179,567 shares. Ares Management Corporation was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Assets Trust had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 4. The stock of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14.

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has market cap of $2.79 billion. The firm has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. It has a 60.71 P/E ratio. The company's retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.2 million rentable square feet, and its office portfolio comprises approximately 2.7 million square feet.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $19,638 activity. $19,638 worth of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) was bought by RADY ERNEST S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4.