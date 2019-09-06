American Assets Trust (AAT) Market Valuation Rose While Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Upped by $4.75 Million Its Position; As Ares Cap (ARCC) Stock Rose, Eagle Global Advisors Upped Holding by $629,000

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 318.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The hedge fund held 48,620 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $833,000, up from 11,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05 billion market cap company. It closed at $18.91 lastly. It is down 10.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 105,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 502,036 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.02M, up from 396,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in American Assets Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.51. About 33,085 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Landscape Cover lnvented (AAT-3076); 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-; 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp Hydration Mouth Guard for Athletes lnvented (AAT-3044); 20/04/2018 – DJ American Assets Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAT); 27/03/2018 – AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST INC AAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Ladder Accessory for Painters and Contractors (AAT-3021); 09/04/2018 – New Men’s Underwear Line with Perspiration Guard Invented (AAT-1987); 01/05/2018 – American Assets Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 12/03/2018 – ARROWHEAD BEGINS DOSING IN PHASE 1 ARO-AAT LIVER DISEASE STUDY; 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Light Switch Device (AAT-1931)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 23,392 shares to 441,497 shares, valued at $52.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 29,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,827 shares, and cut its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 853,270 shares to 543,355 shares, valued at $13.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 80,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,995 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).