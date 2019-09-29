American Assets Tr (AAT) Shareholder Granite Investment Partners Raised Its Holding by $305,171 as Stock Rose; Oakwood Capital Management Raised American Electric Power (AEP) Holding by $303,600 as Stock Rose

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 3,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 64,445 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67M, up from 60,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 2.18 million shares traded or 2.51% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 22.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 6,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 35,303 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66M, up from 28,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 325,871 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Secure Light Switch Device (AAT-1931); 27/03/2018 – AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST INC AAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – Nail Polish/Acrylic Nail Easy Removal Device lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-1898); 09/04/2018 – New Men’s Underwear Line with Perspiration Guard lnvented (AAT-1987); 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3051); 20/04/2018 – DJ American Assets Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAT); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Ladder Accessory for Painters and Contractors (AAT-3021); 16/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Body-Temperature Scanning Technology (AAT-3001); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Traction-Enhancement System for Vehicles (AAT-2097); 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting 2018

