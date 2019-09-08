American Assets Tr (AAT) Shareholder Forward Management Has Trimmed Position; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Upped by Peak Asset Management Llc

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 69,780 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, up from 64,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN APAC VICE CHAIRMAN JING ULRICH SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH SERVICES PMI AT 53.2 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 14/05/2018 – Altice USA Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ACCESSFINTECH SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO HAS BECOME AN INVESTOR IN ITS SERIES A ROUND INVESTMENT, FINANCIAL TERMS OF WHICH WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – JPMorgan invests in fixed-income data startup; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 09/04/2018 – BIM BIRLESIK MAGAZALAR AS BIMAS.IS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TL 72.7 FORM TL 68.5

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 51.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 12,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 12,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, down from 24,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 390,639 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 16/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Body-Temperature Scanning Technology (AAT-3001); 23/04/2018 – Kamada: FDA Has Continued Concerns and Questions Related to the Safety Profile of Inhaled AAT; 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3051); 01/05/2018 – American Assets Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3069); 15/03/2018 – Nail Polish/Acrylic Nail Easy Removal Device lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-1898); 09/04/2018 – New Men’s Underwear Line with Perspiration Guard lnvented (AAT-1987); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Headphone with Video Capability lnvented (AAT-3079); 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Ladder Accessory for Painters and Contractors (AAT-3021); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,699 shares to 60,307 shares, valued at $11.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 30,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. AAT’s profit will be $32.98M for 21.33 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by American Assets Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.80% EPS growth.