American Assets Tr (AAT) Shareholder Forward Management Has Cut Holding by $568,125; Harvest Fund Advisors Increased Its Transcanada (TRP) Position by $60.66 Million

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 51.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 12,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, down from 24,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.45. About 259,082 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 30.54% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 09/04/2018 – Inventor Develops Improved Packaging for Breakfast Cereals (AAT-3016); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Landscape Cover lnvented (AAT-3076); 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST ISSUER RATING AT Baa3;; 12/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Waterproof Cast Cover (AAT-1917); 27/03/2018 – AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST INC AAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 12/03/2018 Arrowhead Begins Dosing in Phase 1 Study of ARO-AAT for Treatment of Alpha-1 Liver Disease; 31/05/2018 – Ernest Rady, Affiliates Hold 38.2% Stake in American Assets Trust; 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Headphone with Video Capability lnvented (AAT-3079); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Light Switch Device (AAT-1931); 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Headphone with Video Capability Invented (AAT-3079)

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 109.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.64M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.61 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 650,797 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA TO INVEST IN OIL & GAS LINES OVER DECADE; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Transcanada Pipelines $Benchmark; 10Y, 20Y, 30Y; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS TO FINALIZE FORCE MAJEURE AGREEMENTS WITH CFE ON MEXICO PIPELINES IN ‘NEXT FEW MONTHS’ -CONFERENCE CALL; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICE AGREEMENTS OF CRUDE OIL ON MARKETLINK FROM CUSHING TO MARKETS IN U.S. GULF COAST; 16/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION TO START ON TRANSCANADA’S TRP.TO COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE IN EARLY 2019, PENDING INVESTMENT DECISION ON LNG CANADA PROJECT- PROJECT PRESIDENT; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS COMPANY CONSIDERING JV PARTNERS FOR COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE PROJECT -CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades TransCanada, TCPL To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS LNG CANADA PROJECT LOOKING VERY POSITIVE, STILL SEES FID IN FALL; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP EXECUTIVE SAYS EXPECTS KEYSTONE XL RETURNS TO BE CONSISTENT WITH RETURNS ON SIMILAR PROJECTS

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 1.70M shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $20.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 2.33 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39.78M shares, and cut its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $19,638 activity.

