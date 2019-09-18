American Assets Tr (AAT) Shareholder American Assets Lifted Its Stake by $9.40 Million; Cheviot Value Management Has Upped Holding in Newmont Mining (NEM) by $4.98 Million as Shares Rose

American Assets Inc increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Inc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 6.28 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.09 million, up from 6.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Inc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 363,335 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 12/03/2018 Arrowhead Begins Dosing in Phase 1 Study of ARO-AAT for Treatment of Alpha-1 Liver Disease; 09/04/2018 – Automotive Safety System lnvented for Improved Visibility (AAT-3023); 26/04/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA – LOCK SYNDICATION REACHES 100% STAKE IN CO FOLLOWING MANDATORY SQUEEZE OUT; 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Ladder Accessory for Painters and Contractors (AAT-3021); 09/04/2018 – New Men’s Underwear Line with Perspiration Guard lnvented (AAT-1987); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Landscape Cover lnvented (AAT-3076); 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter lnvented AAT-3039; 15/03/2018 – Nail Polish/Acrylic Nail Easy Removal Device lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-1898); 09/04/2018 – lnventor Develops Improved Packaging for Breakfast Cereals (AAT-3016)

Cheviot Value Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 84.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc bought 131,046 shares as the company's stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 286,138 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01M, up from 155,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.56. About 1.32M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP - GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING'S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AAT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 56.75 million shares or 26.71% more from 44.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset reported 0% stake. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). 43,993 were accumulated by Citigroup Incorporated. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 22,788 shares. Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 4,871 shares. 1.07 million were reported by Prudential Fincl. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.08% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Bamco has invested 0.11% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 57,072 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa has 0.03% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 223,754 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Daiwa Securities Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Teachers & Annuity Association Of America invested in 0.09% or 16,910 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 76,275 shares.

More notable recent American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) For Its Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Landmark @ One Market Achieves First BREEAM USA Certification in San Francisco – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Announces Issuance of $150 Million of 3.91% Senior Guaranteed Notes, Series G, Due July 30, 2030 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Incoming CEO Tom Palmer to Provide Update – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Goldcorp’s Ahafo Mill Expansion in Ghana Processes First Ore – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: September 03, 2019.