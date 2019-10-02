American Assets Tr (AAT) Share Value Rose While American Assets Has Upped Position; Duff & Phelps Util & Bond (DUC) Market Value Were Volatile While Bulldog Investors Cut Holding

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond (DUC) by 43.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 118,361 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 153,517 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, down from 271,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 65,203 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

American Assets Inc increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Inc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 6.28M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.09M, up from 6.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Inc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $46.24. About 215,991 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Landscape Cover Invented (AAT-3076); 23/04/2018 – Kamada: FDA Has Continued Concerns and Questions Related to the Safety Profile of Inhaled AAT; 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting 2018; 09/04/2018 – lnventor Develops Improved Packaging for Breakfast Cereals (AAT-3016); 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Ladder Accessory for Painters and Contractors (AAT-3021); 30/03/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA SAYS LOCK SYNDICATION TOGETHER WITH ITS UNIT POLON-ALFA HOLDS 97.55% STAKE OF CO AFTER SHARE BUY-BACK; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms American Assets Trust Issuer Rating At Baa3; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp Hydration Mouth Guard for Athletes lnvented (AAT-3044); 09/04/2018 – New Men’s Underwear Line with Perspiration Guard Invented (AAT-1987); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Secure Light Switch Device (AAT-1931)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AAT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 56.75 million shares or 26.71% more from 44.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Goldman Sachs holds 120,133 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 490,433 shares. Strs Ohio owns 69,225 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 14,310 shares in its portfolio. Aew Mgmt Lp has 1.64 million shares for 2.36% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Limited accumulated 0.04% or 30,942 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De reported 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 34,814 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 0.01% or 16,302 shares. 36,786 are held by Aperio Gru Limited Liability. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 565,132 shares. Moreover, Amp Capital has 0.01% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 20,990 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 90,200 shares.

