American Assets Tr (AAT) Holding Increased by Vident Investment Advisory Llc; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Sns Financial Group Decreased Its Position by $3.30 Million

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 12,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,817 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 22,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.91. About 147,772 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 30.54% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 12/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Waterproof Cast Cover (AAT-1917); 27/03/2018 – AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST INC AAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3051); 12/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Waterproof Cast Cover (AAT-1917); 09/04/2018 – New Men’s Underwear Line with Perspiration Guard Invented (AAT-1987); 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter lnvented AAT-3039; 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3069); 09/04/2018 – New Men’s Underwear Line with Perspiration Guard lnvented (AAT-1987); 30/03/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA SAYS LOCK SYNDICATION TOGETHER WITH ITS UNIT POLON-ALFA HOLDS 97.55% STAKE OF CO AFTER SHARE BUY-BACK; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms American Assets Trust Issuer Rating At Baa3; Outlook Stable

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 91.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 67,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,913 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295,000, down from 73,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 1.06M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $820.97M for 24.29 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Shares for $501,938 were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P. on Friday, February 1.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 52,573 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $10.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coffee prices jolted by unexpected frost in Brazil – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez International Appoints Sandra MacQuillan as Executive Vice President, Integrated Supply Chain – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ACB Stock Is a Buy Because Aurora Cannabis Wonâ€™t Get Left in the Dust – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Cap has 41,202 shares. Moreover, Hyman Charles D has 0.35% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Barclays Pcl accumulated 0.09% or 2.65 million shares. Evergreen Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,927 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 13,000 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 1.99 million shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 69 shares. Aviva Pcl has 0.29% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 853,091 shares. Axa holds 0.2% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 508,034 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 1,211 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Capital Guardian has 0.78% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Vigilant Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,572 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Trust Company owns 19,594 shares. Boyar Asset Mgmt holds 2.65% or 70,560 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AAT shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 44.78 million shares or 0.06% more from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,275 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.01% stake. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd stated it has 6,552 shares. Spirit Of America Corporation New York stated it has 0.06% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Voya Management Ltd reported 0% stake. Prelude Limited Company has 13,419 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Comm has invested 0.04% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Bessemer, New Jersey-based fund reported 90,100 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). 693,479 are held by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Ameritas Prtn Inc reported 0.01% stake. Qs Investors reported 3,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Da Davidson & Co stated it has 6,147 shares. Kennedy Cap has 0.44% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 403,758 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp has 0% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 3,538 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $19,638 activity.

More notable recent American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “HomeGoods to open a second Hawaii store in old Kmart space in Central Oahu’s Waikele Center – Pacific Business News – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on September 10, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American Assets Trust (AAT) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 27, 2019.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 6,509 shares to 6,813 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,517 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).