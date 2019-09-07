American Assets Tr (AAT) Holder Wellington Management Group Llp Has Boosted Its Stake; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding Maintained by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 36,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 690,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.68M, up from 654,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 390,639 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp Hydration Mouth Guard for Athletes lnvented (AAT-3044); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Landscape Cover lnvented (AAT-3076); 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3051); 12/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Waterproof Cast Cover (AAT-1917); 09/04/2018 – lnventor Develops Improved Packaging for Breakfast Cereals (AAT-3016); 15/03/2018 – Nail Polish/Acrylic Nail Easy Removal Device lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-1898); 27/03/2018 – AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST INC AAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting 2018; 23/04/2018 – Kamada: FDA Has Continued Concerns and Questions Related to the Safety Profile of Inhaled AAT; 26/04/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA – LOCK SYNDICATION REACHES 100% STAKE IN CO FOLLOWING MANDATORY SQUEEZE OUT

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 22,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 298,696 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.89 million, up from 275,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 4.57 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold AAT shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 44.78 million shares or 0.06% more from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm reported 0.01% stake. 5.52 million are owned by Vanguard Gru. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 6,200 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited stated it has 20,990 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Dupont Management Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 262,375 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 5,808 shares. Nomura Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Ls Investment Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 1,154 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Kennedy invested 0.44% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Prudential Finance Inc reported 914,512 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd reported 0.01% stake.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tegna Inc by 35,343 shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $28.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 56,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 792,138 shares, and cut its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

