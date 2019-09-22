American Assets Tr (AAT) Holder American Assets Increased Its Position; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Declined, Argent Trust Company Increased Stake

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 7,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 216,831 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.87M, up from 209,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F

American Assets Inc increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Inc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 6.28M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.09 million, up from 6.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Inc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 439,459 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 01/05/2018 – American Assets Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041); 26/04/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA – LOCK SYNDICATION REACHES 100% STAKE IN CO FOLLOWING MANDATORY SQUEEZE OUT; 09/04/2018 – lnventor Develops Improved Packaging for Breakfast Cereals (AAT-3016); 09/04/2018 – Inventor Develops Improved Packaging for Breakfast Cereals (AAT-3016); 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3069); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Traction-Enhancement System for Vehicles (AAT-2097); 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3051); 09/04/2018 – Automotive Safety System lnvented for Improved Visibility (AAT-3023); 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in American Assets Trust

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Management has 2.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% or 56,061 shares. 5,649 are owned by North Mgmt. West Family Invests invested in 120,000 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 5,364 are owned by Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 10,762 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 116,446 are held by Bancorp Hapoalim Bm. Argent Trust accumulated 1.2% or 216,831 shares. Legacy Private stated it has 92,428 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Inc reported 275,540 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aperio Lc holds 4.27M shares. 538,575 are owned by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Legal & General Group Plc stated it has 27.98 million shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $986.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,157 shares to 47,656 shares, valued at $17.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWF) by 8,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,581 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.85, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AAT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 56.75 million shares or 26.71% more from 44.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Co has 0.03% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 87,800 shares. Grp invested in 34,969 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Republic Incorporated holds 26,451 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt owns 8,400 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 1,289 were accumulated by Fifth Third Fincl Bank. 23,875 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.01% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Asset One Ltd has invested 0.02% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.01% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) or 8,212 shares. 49 are owned by Parkside Savings Bank And. Laurion Capital Management LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Ameriprise Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.12 million shares. State Street has 0.01% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 2.50M shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 7.75 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 19,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

