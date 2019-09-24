American Assets Maintains Stake in American Assets Tr (AAT); Sensient Technologies Corporat (SXT) Shareholder Champlain Investment Partners Raised Its Holding by $1.98 Million

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corporat (SXT) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 27,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.30% . The institutional investor held 1.84M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135.15M, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Sensient Technologies Corporat for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $68.21. About 253,951 shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) has declined 1.10% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SXT News: 25/04/2018 – Sensient Expects Higher Onion Costs to Continue Through the End of the 3Q; 06/04/2018 – SENSIENT: FLAVORS PRESIDENT GROVER LEFT FOR OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sensient Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXT); 14/03/2018 – SENSIENT TO OPERATE AS SENSIENT NATURAL COLORS PERU AFTER CLOSE; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP SXT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP SXT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.80; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT SEES FY EPS $3.70 TO $3.80, EST. $3.79; 25/04/2018 – Sensient Sees 2018 EPS $3.70-EPS $3.80; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT SEES FY EPS $3.70 TO $3.80; 06/04/2018 – Sensient Technologies: Gautam Grover, President of Flavors Group, Left Company to Pursue Other Opportunitie

American Assets Inc increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Inc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 6.28 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.09M, up from 6.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Inc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.8. About 232,175 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Traction-Enhancement System for Vehicles (AAT-2097); 12/03/2018 Arrowhead Begins Dosing in Phase 1 Study of ARO-AAT for Treatment of Alpha-1 Liver Disease; 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3069); 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3051); 15/03/2018 – Nail Polish/Acrylic Nail Easy Removal Device lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-1898); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Ladder Accessory for Painters and Contractors (AAT-3021); 30/03/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA SAYS LOCK SYNDICATION TOGETHER WITH ITS UNIT POLON-ALFA HOLDS 97.55% STAKE OF CO AFTER SHARE BUY-BACK; 09/04/2018 – Automotive Safety System lnvented for Improved Visibility (AAT-3023); 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Headphone with Video Capability Invented (AAT-3079); 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Ladder Accessory for Painters and Contractors (AAT-3021)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AAT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 56.75 million shares or 26.71% more from 44.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 33,736 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 79,579 shares. State Street Corporation holds 2.50M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc accumulated 490,433 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Kbc Nv has 0.01% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 16,823 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 0% or 6,500 shares. Moreover, Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has 0.01% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Kennedy Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.39% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) holds 0% or 79 shares. Td Asset has invested 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Meeder Asset Inc reported 15,896 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has 830,026 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 223,754 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold SXT shares while 63 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 38.74 million shares or 1.73% less from 39.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd owns 0% invested in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) for 707 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% stake. The New Jersey-based Palisade Ltd Nj has invested 0.41% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 683,741 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 65,240 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.01% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 3,105 shares. Wellington Shields Company Lc owns 3,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) or 35,328 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd holds 596,460 shares. Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). The Minnesota-based Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Massachusetts Fin Svcs Communication Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 553,931 shares. Moreover, Synovus Financial Corp has 0% invested in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) for 3,693 shares.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 292,750 shares to 624,185 shares, valued at $54.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 60,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 665,597 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc. Class A.