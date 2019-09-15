American Assets Investment Management Upped Its Stake in Chevron New (CVX) as Shares Rose; As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Value Rose, Holder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Lowered Position by $1.14 Million

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 40.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 6,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, down from 16,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $171.45. About 2.87 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 7,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82 million, up from 87,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsrs Ok invested in 0.07% or 11,889 shares. Salem Mngmt owns 7,300 shares. Crossvault Cap Ltd Company holds 22,011 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Moreover, Comm National Bank & Trust has 1.54% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.10M shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 804,216 shares. 6,614 are owned by First Commonwealth Corp Pa. Fca Corp Tx reported 2,500 shares stake. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.17% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wooster Corthell Wealth has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 2.06M shares. 1,650 were accumulated by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Valmark Advisers reported 4,125 shares stake. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 55,096 shares. 59,337 are held by National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.78% or 3.33M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Corp holds 0.15% or 59,401 shares. Park Presidio Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7.27% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Long Island Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 2,046 shares. Mathes Inc invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Glenview Financial Bank Tru Dept has 0.09% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,237 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) LP holds 0.54% or 135,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.78M shares. Adirondack Tru Communication reported 423 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Inc invested in 610,932 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 25,037 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Com holds 0.38% or 1.82 million shares. 2,746 were accumulated by Thomasville Natl Bank. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc holds 0.42% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 2.79 million shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.64 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.