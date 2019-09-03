American Assets Investment Management Upped Its Celgene (CELG) Position; Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas has $73 highest and $57 lowest target. $66.64’s average target is -10.53% below currents $74.48 stock price. Ventas had 13 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of VTR in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. See Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) latest ratings:

Ventas, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $27.54 billion. The firm engages in investment, management, financing, and leasing of properties in the healthcare industry. It has a 53.51 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States and Canada.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold Ventas, Inc. shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 586,742 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tcw Gru Inc, California-based fund reported 181,191 shares. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 16,568 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York invested 0.12% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 23,909 shares. Smith Asset Gp L P invested in 0% or 73 shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na invested in 0.01% or 21,440 shares. Nuveen Asset reported 1.29% stake. Korea Investment Corp holds 0.07% or 253,079 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Com invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Paloma Prtnrs stated it has 10,990 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.01% or 1,778 shares. Trust Commerce Of Vermont invested in 392 shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth has invested 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 19,801 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $100 lowest target. $101.33’s average target is 4.68% above currents $96.8 stock price. Celgene had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, June 24. Robert W. Baird maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $101 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Hold” rating and $100 target in Monday, June 24 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Css Ltd Liability Corp Il reported 77,014 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Com owns 79,689 shares. Arrow Finance owns 14,744 shares. Cap Fund Sa stated it has 0.11% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 1.55M are held by Pointstate Lp. Amica Retiree Trust accumulated 4,982 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr invested in 0.14% or 4,161 shares. Parsons Management Inc Ri accumulated 61,965 shares. Buckingham Capital owns 32,980 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.15% or 12,815 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 243,861 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% or 10,904 shares. Eastern Savings Bank holds 3,396 shares. Condor Capital accumulated 0.17% or 11,121 shares. Notis reported 21,607 shares.

