American Assets Investment Management Stake in Transocean LTD (RIG) Trimmed by $400,000 as Share Value Declined; As United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Shares Declined, Shareholder Bridgeway Capital Management Decreased Position by $2.73 Million

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 34,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 642,750 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 677,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $90.25. About 1.35M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 5, THE BOARD OF CO INCREASED THE SIZE OF THE BOARD FROM 15 DIRECTORS TO 16 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – UNITED MARCH 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC UP 6.5%; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Rating To Class B Of United Airlines’ 2018-1 Eetc; 14/03/2018 – United mistakenly flies Kansas-bound dog to Japan; 17/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES: CFO TRANSITION; 14/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – EXPANDS SERVICE BETWEEN NEW YORK/NEWARK AND 17 DESTINATIONS AND ADDS MORE MAINLINE AND LARGER REGIONAL JETS; 21/04/2018 – DJ United Continental Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAL); 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES CONCLUDES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 18/04/2018 – United said it is already inspecting the engines because of a service bulletin; 17/05/2018 – United Airlines Finance Chief Resigns After Less Than Two Years

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 6.98 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 841,853 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 135,600 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 15,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mngmt stated it has 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.04% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 102,800 shares. Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Sigma Planning holds 0.01% or 18,754 shares. Primecap Mngmt Co Ca stated it has 33.92M shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Nuwave Invest Ltd Company accumulated 1,010 shares. Gam Holdg Ag holds 50,275 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And reported 0% stake. 10,866 were accumulated by Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp. Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Alps Advsrs owns 88,761 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54B and $616.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 10,000 shares to 116,290 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $4.04 EPS, up 25.08% or $0.81 from last year’s $3.23 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.06B for 5.58 P/E if the $4.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 251.30% EPS growth.