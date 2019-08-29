American Assets Investment Management Stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) Lowered as Market Valuation Declined; As Mks Instrument (MKSI) Share Price Declined, Victory Capital Management Has Boosted by $3.12 Million Its Holding

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 33,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 594,141 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.29 million, up from 560,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $76.68. About 251,713 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.09-Adj EPS $2.36; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 29,060 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 49,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $86.72. About 780,986 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M; 04/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.49; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech: On Schedule to Close Microsemi Acquisition Sometime During June; 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Cfr To Microchip Technology; New Senior Secured Debt At Baa3; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $200M-$250M; 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 9,355 shares to 40,941 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 91,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54B and $616.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 26,500 shares to 125,100 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).