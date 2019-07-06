American Assets Investment Management Raised Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $940,000; Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Shareholder Bridgewater Associates LP Has Boosted Stake

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 8.24 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 says there was an embargo break on $BMY that triggered the early release — not $BMY; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 02/05/2018 – QATAR CHOSE CARDIFF OVER BRISTOL FOR BIGGER CATCHMENT: AL BAKER; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in UBS 2018 Global Healthcare Conference; 13/04/2018 – $BMY #AACR18 CheckMate-568 for identification of TMB cutoff for Nivo+Ipi combo in 1L NSCLC; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG)

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 390.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 632,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 794,178 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.69 million, up from 161,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.36. About 3.24 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has declined 6.77% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 20/03/2018 – Lee Maicon Joins McCann N.A. as Chief Strategy Officer; 27/04/2018 – CARE & McCann Health Launch “Pay the Price” Website for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day; 20/03/2018 – Craft Worldwide and MotionPoint Partner to Deliver Multilingual Websites in Record Time; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 19/03/2018 – James Ward Named President At McCann Detroit; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals lnauthentic lnfluencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for Immunity Charm™ Campaign; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 29/03/2018 – IPG SAYS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb: Share Repurchases No Benefit To Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Wellington Is Unlikely To Kill The Celgene Bristol-Myers Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Bristol-Myers (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers prices $19B debt offering – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 175,514 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Incorporated Pa reported 7,905 shares. Conning reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 2% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Capital Fund Mngmt reported 29,363 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 3,933 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.16% or 11.16M shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Advisors has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 17,022 were accumulated by Accredited Inc. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Private Asset Incorporated has 1.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,888 shares. Invesco accumulated 17.10M shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 0.51% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 260,856 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy accumulated 0.07% or 10,900 shares.

More notable recent The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “IPG Named to S&P 500 ESG and S&P Global 1200 ESG – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “IPG Named the Most Creatively Effective Holding Company at U.S. Effie Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Formula One Group (FWONK)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IPG to Host National Day of Understanding Focused on Issues of Race, Ethnicity and Inclusion – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prns reported 5.30M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Washington Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 3,922 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 2.06 million shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 504 shares. Panagora Asset holds 91,004 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ariel Invests Llc has invested 1.73% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 688,855 shares. Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Finemark Retail Bank & Tru accumulated 44,679 shares. Pzena Investment Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.88% or 16.47M shares. Capital Mgmt Va owns 683,503 shares. Pnc Serv Grp Incorporated Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 150,199 shares. Renaissance has 0.09% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 426,367 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 2.41 million shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity. On Tuesday, April 30 the insider THOMAS DAVID M bought $199,988.