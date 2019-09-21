American Assets Investment Management Raised Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) Stake by $420,000; Winslow Capital Management Holds Holding in Adobe (ADBE)

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 2.66 million shares traded or 161.41% up from the average. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 28/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-Pebblebrook ready to discuss buyout offer pricing for LaSalle Hotel; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK BID REPRESENTED HIGHER IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Lasalle, Pebblebrook and Labor Negotiations? a New Report by UNITE HERE; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Rejects Pebblebrook Offer; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – CONFIRMED THAT IT RECEIVED A REVISED UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST; 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook ready to discuss buyout offer pricing for LaSalle Hotel; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK REVISED OFFER HAS OPTION FOR CASH UP TO 15%; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK – IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHARE AS PER NEW PROPOSAL BASED ON HIGHER FIXED EXCHANGE RATIO OF 0.9085 PEBBLEBROOK SHARE FOR EACH LASALLE SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2Q Adj FFO/Share 69 Cents to 72 Cents; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEB)

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 81,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $568.50M, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.36M shares traded or 35.61% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 13,700 shares to 82,270 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 560,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari Nv.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dillon & Associates owns 0.07% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 820 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa reported 1,666 shares stake. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.37% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Financial Mgmt Inc accumulated 22 shares. Davidson Kempner Management Lp stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Co owns 5,300 shares. Btr Cap Mgmt reported 1,625 shares. Monetta Financial Services Inc reported 8,000 shares stake. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 24,713 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Stevens First Principles Investment accumulated 18 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.15% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,281 shares. Nomura accumulated 0.03% or 24,061 shares. First Allied Advisory Services stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Regentatlantic Cap Limited reported 10,732 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md reported 958,627 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold PEB shares while 82 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 143.44 million shares or 1.52% less from 145.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,329 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Management L P. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 759,988 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset holds 84,572 shares. Tower Research Ltd Com (Trc) has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Charles Schwab Invest Inc has invested 0.04% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Cls Invs Limited Com has invested 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Co has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). The Minnesota-based Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Northern Corporation holds 3.24 million shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). First Manhattan Com stated it has 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). 1,875 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Service Grp. Phocas Fin holds 351,537 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2.33 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Congress Asset Management Ma has 0.01% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).