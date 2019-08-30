American Assets Investment Management Raised Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding; As Diana Shipping (DSX) Stock Price Rose, 12 West Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $4.55 Million

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 440,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 36,319 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 04/04/2018 – DIANA REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LA WITH SWISSMARINE; 09/03/2018 Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Calipso With Glencore; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – CHARTER OF M/V HOUSTON IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9; 27/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Aliki With SwissMarine; 22/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v New Orleans With SwissMarine; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 17, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$19,150 PER DAY; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – M/V HOUSTON IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.34 million, up from 980,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 2.96 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/05/2018 – EISMAN SAYS HE’S STILL SHORT WELLS FARGO; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Mitchem Sees No ‘Wholesale Shift’ from Equities (Video); 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – DENIES CLAIMS AND ALLEGATIONS IN ACTION AND ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE TO AVOID COST AND DISRUPTION OF FURTHER LITIGATION; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 20/04/2018 – Sen Banking Cmte: Brown Statement On CFPB And OCC’s $500 Million Fines Against Wells Fargo For Auto Insurance And Mortgage; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IS A COMPANY THAT PROVED THE EFFICACY OF INCENTIVES; IT’S JUST THAT THEY HAD WRONG INCENTIVES; 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announced Settlement with Wells Fargo Bank; 12/04/2018 – Hubbell Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.