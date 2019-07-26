American Assets Investment Management Position in General Mtrs Co (GM) Trimmed by $1.48 Million as Market Value Declined; Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Price Rose While First Financial Has Boosted Its Holding

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 153,300 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 193,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 2.58 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 06/04/2018 – S.Korea urges GM, union to reach wage deal swiftly; 11/05/2018 – GM KOREA OUTLINES VIABILITY PLAN TO RETURN TO PROFITABILITY BY 2019; 31/05/2018 – GM Wins $2.25 Billion SoftBank Backing to Boost Self-Driving Bid; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 20/03/2018 – GM SAYS STILL PLANS TO LAUNCH SELF-DRIVING CARS NEXT YEAR:AXIOS; 03/04/2018 – GM Scraps a Standard in Sales Reporting; 10/05/2018 – GM and Seoul agree on $7bn rescue package for South Korean unit; 08/05/2018 – Bridgestone Corporation Named 2017 General Motors Supplier of the Year; 09/05/2018 – GM TO SET UP ASIA-PACIFIC HEADQUARTERS IN S.KOREA – S.KOREAN MINISTRY

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44.85. About 7.28 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 25/04/2018 – SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SEES PURCHASE GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES ~$500M; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Business Launches SmartOfficeTM Motion Insights; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net $3.12B; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited has 0.29% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bangor National Bank & Trust reported 12,166 shares stake. Stevens LP invested 0.16% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Allen Inv Management Ltd Llc owns 4.10 million shares for 5.13% of their portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.24% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The Massachusetts-based Boston Research Management has invested 1.76% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). C M Bidwell Associate Limited reported 16,589 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 5.27M shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 23,353 shares. Zuckerman Group Limited Liability owns 4.69% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 496,733 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors owns 0.08% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 4,687 shares. Bahl And Gaynor holds 1.11% or 3.04M shares. Carroll Finance Assoc stated it has 18,217 shares. Virginia-based Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.92% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cahill Fincl Advsrs holds 0.09% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 5,155 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advsr accumulated 0.12% or 77,362 shares. Bruce And has invested 2.28% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Golub Ltd Company has 5,495 shares. 3,200 are held by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability. 8,064 were accumulated by Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Co. 38,566 were reported by Trexquant L P. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 2 shares. Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd has invested 0.42% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Tradewinds Management Lc invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Goldman Sachs Inc accumulated 6.26M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.17% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 323,469 shares. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.1% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 22,277 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.17% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). The New York-based Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.5% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Westwood Gru invested 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).