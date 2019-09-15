American Assets Investment Management Maintains Stake in Chevron New (CVX); As Vicor (VICR) Share Value Declined, Artemis Investment Management Llp Lifted by $2.65 Million Its Position

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 7,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82M, up from 87,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.89M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 58.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 88,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 239,808 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.25 million, up from 151,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.55. About 152,225 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Inv Advsr Limited Com reported 0.38% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7.32M shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt Inc has invested 2.67% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bsw Wealth invested 0.21% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Amg Funds Llc holds 0.87% or 6,534 shares. Signaturefd accumulated 0.17% or 15,876 shares. Stillwater Investment Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 2,943 shares. 17,176 were reported by Sabal Trust. Moreover, Kingfisher Ltd Liability Co has 0.18% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,386 shares. Moreover, Dean Investment Assoc Limited Liability Corporation has 1.18% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 66,324 shares. 31,222 were accumulated by Puzo Michael J. Nexus Investment Management holds 9,750 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Incorporated owns 352,054 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.32% or 20,339 shares. Korea has invested 0.83% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 22,000 shares to 411,800 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 469,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,938 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold VICR shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 11.31 million shares or 1.77% less from 11.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,424 shares. Victory Capital has 1,986 shares. American Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 13,170 shares. Principal Group Inc has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Trellus Mgmt Limited Co owns 129,945 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 161,766 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 9,842 shares. 10,200 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Us Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Howe Rusling holds 167 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 28,173 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 29,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 339 shares. Delaware-based Ashford Capital Mgmt has invested 2.42% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). State Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 191,679 shares or 0% of the stock.

