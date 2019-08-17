American Assets Investment Management Lowered Transocean LTD (RIG) Holding by $400,000; Market Valuation Declined; Telemus Capital Increases Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM)

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock increased 8.81% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 21.67 million shares traded or 14.26% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 85.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 7,572 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 4,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 5.31M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 7.49 million shares. Third Avenue Limited has 0.89% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 785 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.03 million are owned by Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Ipswich Investment, Massachusetts-based fund reported 40,400 shares. The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 61,155 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Company accumulated 119,772 shares or 0% of the stock. Tdam Usa invested in 138,139 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Barnett And invested in 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Qs Investors Lc reported 55,589 shares. Van Eck Associate invested 0.31% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Frontier Management Ltd Llc reported 2.41M shares. Fil holds 109,260 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54 billion and $616.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 20,000 shares to 69,800 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 2,904 shares to 1,649 shares, valued at $211,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,653 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Idaho-based Caprock Grp Inc has invested 0.31% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cambridge Trust holds 223,872 shares or 2.12% of its portfolio. Miura Global Management Lc invested in 2.71% or 100,000 shares. 4,465 were reported by Essex Services. Texas-based Linscomb Williams Incorporated has invested 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Oakworth Cap has 467 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 982,733 shares stake. Oak Assoc Limited Oh owns 46,325 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc has 0.72% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 42,717 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.45% or 87,051 shares. C M Bidwell Associates Limited holds 1,835 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 137,325 shares. Hudock Cap Group Lc stated it has 364 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.21% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability owns 100,666 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio.

