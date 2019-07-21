American Assets Investment Management Lowered General Mtrs Co (GM) Holding by $1.48 Million; Shares Declined; As Q2 Hldgs (QTWO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Management Has Lowered Position

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 153,300 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 193,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $39.48. About 8.19M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 28/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS COST OF RIDE SHARING IN DENSE URBAN ENVIRONMENTS COULD COME DOWN TO $1 PER MILE, AS AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE CAPABILITY GOES UP – NY AUTO SUMMIT; 22/05/2018 – Golden Matrix Group Launches New Generation GM-X System; 15/05/2018 – Einhorn Adds To Brighthouse Financial Stake, Trims Apple, GM Holdings — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – General Motors tops estimates on strong sales of crossovers; 12/04/2018 – Auto industry lawyers warn automated driving hype will be a legal matter; 26/04/2018 – General Motors: North America on Track to Sustain 10% Full-Yr Margin; 28/03/2018 – GM’S JOHAN DE NYSSCHEN SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 19/04/2018 – Pickup Truck Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Nissan & Toyota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Tenneco for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 27/03/2018 – Curvature Names Jake Cleveland as EVP and GM to Drive Global Expansion of Independent IT Services and Third-Party Maintenance

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277,000, down from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $79.98. About 189,489 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 28.66% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.23% the S&P500.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 21.55% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.81 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.01 billion for 6.95 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.71% EPS growth.

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54 billion and $616.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 20,000 shares to 69,800 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.08 million activity. Breeden John E also sold $279,850 worth of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) shares.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 401,000 shares to 551,000 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 47,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS).