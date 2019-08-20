American Assets Investment Management Lifted Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $1.23 Million as Stock Price Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Beech Hill Advisors Trimmed Its Holding

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 79.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 77,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 20,506 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 97,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 3.53 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.34M, up from 980,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 5.95 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 08/05/2018 – WFC STARTUP ACCELERATOR ADDS TWO EARLY STAGE COS. TO PORTFOLIO; 19/04/2018 – NY’s DiNapoli Says Wells Fargo’s Incentive Pay Practices May Have Exposed It to Financial Loss; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Seek Extension of OCC Deadline Related to Anti-Money-Laundering Controls; 22/03/2018 – OMERS Infrastructure Announces Agreement to Acquire Leeward Renewable Energy; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Seritage Growth Properties; 15/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Hartman Sees ‘a Lot of Contradictions’ in Bond Market (Video); 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,024 shares to 7,199 shares, valued at $799,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verus Prtn has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Security Trust Com has 70,590 shares. 8.39 million are owned by Eaton Vance. Patten Patten Inc Tn holds 135,183 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Penbrook Management Llc accumulated 31,749 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation holds 0% or 5,121 shares in its portfolio. Schulhoff Company Inc accumulated 1.32% or 41,919 shares. Pacific Global Invest Mgmt holds 28,439 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Med reported 1.25% stake. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.23% stake. Prudential holds 0.9% or 9.19M shares. Horan Capital Advisors Llc stated it has 2.43% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Perkins Coie Co has invested 0.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 226,638 were reported by Finemark Financial Bank &. Whalerock Point Prtnrs invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Co invested in 52,546 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, First Merchants Corp has 0.77% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Panagora Asset Management stated it has 786,292 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Burns J W & Inc holds 0.06% or 4,769 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Virginia Va has 0.1% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.09% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 223,895 shares. 68,874 were accumulated by Texas Yale Corporation. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 42,674 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 249,332 shares. Bluemar Management Ltd Com has invested 0.42% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mngmt Inc holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 223,513 shares. 950,379 are owned by Schwerin Boyle Capital Mngmt Inc. Cahill Financial Advsrs invested in 0.22% or 10,926 shares. Goodwin Daniel L has 28,800 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company Limited reported 0.42% stake.