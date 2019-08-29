American Assets Investment Management Lifted Its Stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by $580,000 as Stock Declined; Sequoia Financial Advisors Upped Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $693,448

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 5,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 31,432 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85 million, up from 25,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $135.19. About 3.97 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 40.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 69,800 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 14.49M shares traded or 2.12% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 28,410 shares to 19,532 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 72,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,710 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Up 27% in Six Months: Will the Momentum Last? – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 3.5% Yield (PEP) – Nasdaq” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baltimore has 2,148 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt owns 0.14% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 176,625 shares. 500,590 were accumulated by British Columbia Invest Corporation. Tirschwell & Loewy holds 13,202 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. First Western Cap holds 3.64% or 2,089 shares. Diversified accumulated 0.06% or 10,092 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.3% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jolley Asset Management Lc stated it has 6,786 shares. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 35,930 shares. Osborne Capital Management Lc invested 1.94% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Manufacturers Life The has 0.36% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Roosevelt Invest Grp Inc Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,799 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd reported 52,774 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Roberts Glore Inc Il holds 2.37% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 30,874 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc reported 233,870 shares.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is There Any Hope for Oilfield Services Companies? – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Energy Stocks to Sell Before Next Earnings Reports – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Halliburton Company (HAL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Looming sanctions deadline set to whack Venezuela’s dwindling oil rig fleet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.