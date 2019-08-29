American Assets Investment Management Lifted Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding; BORR DRILLING LTD ORDINARY SHARES (BDRLF) Shorts Increased By 3.29%

BORR DRILLING LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BDRLF) had an increase of 3.29% in short interest. BDRLF’s SI was 1.80 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.29% from 1.75M shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 2256 days are for BORR DRILLING LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BDRLF)’s short sellers to cover BDRLF’s short positions. It closed at $9.44 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 53.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Assets Investment Management Llc acquired 7,000 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The American Assets Investment Management Llc holds 20,000 shares with $1.75M value, up from 13,000 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $115.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.65% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $74.32. About 18.83 million shares traded or 218.54% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00

Borr Drilling Limited operates as a drilling contractor to the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $992.59 million. As of December 31, 2017, the firm operated a fleet of 26 jack-up drilling rigs. It currently has negative earnings. It provides services to gas and oil exploration and production industry worldwide.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 29.71% above currents $74.32 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Friday, May 17 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $8600 target in Friday, July 12 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 23. Bank of America maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Monday, March 25. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $74 target. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $10000 target in Friday, July 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 17,493 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi holds 0.05% or 4,720 shares. 10,098 were accumulated by Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth Mngmt. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 1,728 shares. Davidson Invest Advisors stated it has 201,437 shares. Arrow invested in 8,733 shares. Channing Management Ltd accumulated 82,203 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Harris Assoc LP holds 4.02 million shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 1.01 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Marathon Mngmt holds 2,787 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 1.87M are owned by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Twin Cap Mngmt holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 111,910 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 306,042 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De invested 0.27% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.19% or 48,976 shares.