American Assets Investment Management Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY); International Value Advisers Has Lifted Its Position in Astronics (ATRO) as Stock Rose

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 4.63 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Astronics Corp (ATRO) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 115,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.39 million, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Astronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 128,450 shares traded. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has risen 10.98% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS 1Q EPS 11C, EST. 36C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Astronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRO); 10/04/2018 – Astronics AeroSat Certifies FliteStream® SATCOM Connectivity and AeroShield™ Radome Systems; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $398.6 MILLION; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Astronics May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES IN THE RANGE OF $765 MILLION TO $815 MILLION; 16/05/2018 – Astronics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 35th Straight Drop; 02/04/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – UNIT SELECTED BY MULTIPLE ASIA-PACIFIC AIRLINES TO INSTALL EMPOWER IN-SEAT POWER AND FLIGHT DECK POWER SYSTEMS; 08/03/2018 Astronics at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification Receives STCs for EmPower® lnstalled in the Flight Deck

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold ATRO shares while 29 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.07% less from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Ks owns 0.02% invested in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) for 30,440 shares. Raymond James Financial Service has invested 0% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Ohio-based Victory Cap Management has invested 0% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 23,060 shares. Minerva Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 34,647 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 7,530 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited holds 0% or 9,500 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Invest Advisors has invested 0.01% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Dimensional Fund LP has 1.11M shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares has 1,785 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 9,169 shares. Moreover, Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Reinhart Prtnrs accumulated 164,128 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 252 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd invested in 27,658 shares.

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. Series A by 92,284 shares to 3.65 million shares, valued at $58.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class ‘C’ by 2,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,961 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. Class A (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P, NASDAQ Back to Record Highs Despite DOJ Review – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Astronics Mourns the Passing of Board Member John B. Drenning – Business Wire” published on March 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Raytheon Wins Navy Deal for MK-31 Guided Missile Program – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “35 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Aug 01, 2019 – Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Buys SPDR Select Sector Fund – Technology, Apple Inc, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Sells SPDR Select Sector Fund – Consumer Staples, Walmart Inc, Union Pacific Corp – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weyerhaeuser Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Llc owns 2.70 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America has 697,839 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. The Kansas-based Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 95,697 were reported by Inc Ok. Cutler Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 179,181 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Cannell Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.05% or 164,120 shares. Fiduciary Tru Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Kistler holds 3,434 shares. City Holding, West Virginia-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Somerset Gru Lc invested in 19,777 shares or 0.44% of the stock. 8,000 were reported by Ejf Capital Ltd. Central Bankshares Tru invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Vanguard Grp stated it has 95.87M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 60,732 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins Ny. Windward Cap Mngmt Ca has invested 0.29% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).