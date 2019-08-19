American Assets Investment Management Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); Assetmark Trimmed General Mtrs Co Com (GM) Holding by $558,219; Market Value Rose

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 50,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66 million, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $202.29. About 1.04 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – Goldman removes Enel from conviction list on 5-Star/League policy plans; 21/05/2018 – Goldman’s chief economist sees the deficit ballooning to over $2 trillion, or 7% of GDP by 2028, saying the country’s fiscal outlook “is not good.”; 12/04/2018 – Goldman and Pimco Warm to Battered Corporate Bonds. Some, Anyway; 03/04/2018 – Goldman-Zell Venture Purchased Portfolio of Comml Property, Including Office Park, Mall in Buenos Aires; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 17/05/2018 – Tesla may require as much as $10 billion in additional capital by 2020 to fund the company’s operations, according to Goldman Sachs; 09/05/2018 – Amkor Technology at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – China’s Meituan-Dianping taps three Wall Street banks for HK listing; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs reports gender pay gap of 55.5%; 02/04/2018 – OTC crypto market flourishes, powered by Skype

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co Com (GM) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 15,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 99,930 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, down from 115,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.36. About 2.13 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – OLD GM TO SEEK COURT APPROVAL OF IGNITION SETTLEMENT; 10/05/2018 – GM sees custom designs, personal ownership for self-driving cars; 07/03/2018 – GM Urges Electric-Car Credit Extension to Room of Oil Executives; 04/04/2018 – GM: SUPPORT A POSITIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN U.S.-CHINA; 19/04/2018 – GM Korea heads into crucial Friday deadline without labor deal; 03/05/2018 – LAW FIRM: SETTLEMENT MAY TRIGGER 30M SHARE PAYOUT FROM GM; 15/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS’ S.KOREAN UNION SAYS GM NEEDS TO OFFER LONG TERM PLAN TO GUARANTEE JOB SECURITY – UNION OFFICIAL; 29/03/2018 – U.S. EPA poised to announce rejection of Obama vehicle fuel efficiency rules; 05/04/2018 – UK DIESEL SALES FALL 37 PCT IN MARCH – SMMT; 18/04/2018 – Cadillac Chief Leaves GM, Citing `Philosophical Differences’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth invested in 1,456 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Permit Capital Ltd Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,700 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Company owns 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Transamerica Financial Advsrs Inc reported 6 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt holds 0.06% or 895 shares. Optimum Investment accumulated 0.46% or 7,335 shares. Triangle Wealth holds 0.74% or 7,402 shares in its portfolio. 5 are held by Advisory Alpha Limited Liability. Comm Comml Bank reported 46,891 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cornerstone Inv Limited Liability Co reported 2.42% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Brighton Jones Llc owns 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,259 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors Inc has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Nottingham Advisors Inc holds 1,064 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hall Kathryn A holds 2,500 shares.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd Div Rtn Em Eqt by 83,756 shares to 146,081 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vector Group Ltd Com (NYSE:VGR) by 59,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 469,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds Glbl X Mlp Etf (MLPA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Butensky And Cohen Security Inc holds 1.62% or 60,320 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd owns 2.57M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Lc has 0.18% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Nordea Invest Management Ab reported 140,729 shares. Smithfield Trust Communications holds 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 441 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc reported 59,429 shares. Intact Mngmt owns 167,400 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt Inc reported 5.56 million shares stake. City Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1,619 shares. 15,750 were reported by Eos Management Lp. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 667,381 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Com holds 5,570 shares. Savant Cap Lc has invested 0.05% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Creative Planning owns 101,288 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement owns 2.25M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

