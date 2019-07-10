American Assets Investment Management Increased Halliburton Co (HAL) Position; Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Citigroup (C) Stake

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 360.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steadfast Capital Management Lp acquired 3.61M shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Steadfast Capital Management Lp holds 4.61M shares with $286.68 million value, up from 1.00M last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $165.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 7.84 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – Companies’ efforts to cut borrowing costs squeeze CLO funds; 05/04/2018 – CITI UPGRADES UK EQUITIES TO “OVERWEIGHT” CITING “RECENT UNDERPERFORMANCE AND CHEAP VALUATIONS”; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2; 21/05/2018 – CITI RETAIL SERVICES & SEARS HOLDINGS REPORT EXTENDED RELATIONS; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional lnvestor’s All-Asia Research Team Survey; 13/04/2018 – Finding the New Normal in Energy Financing at Citigroup: Q&A; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric ltambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Italy’s crisis to dominate; German jobless data; Euro zone business morale; 17/05/2018 – Gulf Breeze News: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500m loan

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 40.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Assets Investment Management Llc acquired 20,000 shares as Halliburton Co (HAL)’s stock declined 18.50%. The American Assets Investment Management Llc holds 69,800 shares with $2.04 million value, up from 49,800 last quarter. Halliburton Co now has $20.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 10.66 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Oil Rivals Recruit (Correct); 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 was made by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14. 7,000 shares were sold by Whitaker Michael, worth $442,708.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) stake by 1.21 million shares to 12.71 million valued at $365.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Data Corp New stake by 4.48M shares and now owns 14.75M shares. Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Advsrs Limited Limited Company holds 0.02% or 1,252 shares in its portfolio. Cambiar Investors Ltd has 1.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 703,661 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct reported 41,543 shares. Amer Natl Registered Advisor holds 0.5% or 14,610 shares. Donald Smith stated it has 2.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Optimum Invest accumulated 8,140 shares. Glacier Peak Limited Company stated it has 0.91% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 85 are owned by Toth Advisory Corporation. Sunbelt Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 12,702 shares. Gabelli Investment Advisers Inc reported 7,500 shares stake. Moreover, Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.22% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Company reported 9,769 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8.43M shares. Farmers Tru owns 52,855 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp owns 27,226 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup had 12 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”. Jefferies upgraded Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Friday, February 22 to “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $99 target. Standpoint Research downgraded the shares of C in report on Wednesday, January 16 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Tuesday, January 15.

