American Assets Investment Management Holds Stake in Cvs Health (CVS); Centene (CNC) Position Held by Tiverton Asset Management Llc

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.01 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 133.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 127,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 223,120 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, up from 95,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 5.84 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc by 9,882 shares to 13,859 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (NYSE:PNC) by 3,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,104 shares, and cut its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73 million. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of stock. 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.