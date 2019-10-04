American Assets Investment Management Holds Stake in Bp Plc (BP); Alkeon Capital Management Increases Holding in Paylocity Hldg (PCTY)

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 269,464 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.24M, up from 261,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.37. About 7.90 million shares traded or 5.67% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 26/04/2018 – Lund takes helm as BP returns to calmer waters; 16/03/2018 – PKO BP: REGULATOR WANTS IT TO REATIN AT LEAST 75% 2017 PROFIT; 27/04/2018 – McDermott to Self-Perform Diving Scope for SAPREF Refinery in South Africa and BP Angelin Project in Trinidad and Tobago; 10/04/2018 – BP’S CFO GILVARY SAYS OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND IS IN BALANCE; 25/05/2018 – BP Enters Israel With Battery Startup Investment (Correct); 14/05/2018 – BP CEO on Iran Sanctions, Oil Prices, LNG Trade (Video); 20/03/2018 – BP: Susan Dio Replaces John Minge; 10/04/2018 – BP: PARIS WAS ABOUT CUTTING EMISSIONS, NOT JUST RENEWABLES; 22/05/2018 – Serica says awaiting U.S. licence for Rhum field; 01/05/2018 – BP’s CFO thinks there’s a correction coming for today’s “frothy” oil prices

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $97.16. About 232,538 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $25.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,000 shares to 846,581 shares, valued at $223.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 425,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.83M shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).