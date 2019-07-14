American Assets Investment Management Holds Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD); As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Carnegie Capital Asset Management Raised Its Position

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 4.03 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 18.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 24,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,208 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.98M, up from 132,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.78 million shares traded or 151.95% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roanoke Asset Mgmt invested in 1.44% or 47,699 shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership reported 359,715 shares. Goelzer Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 3,154 shares. 1,334 are held by Camarda Fincl Lc. Nippon Life Glob Americas invested in 88,796 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Nwq Invest Comm Ltd stated it has 1.26% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Dearborn Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.2% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 275,567 shares. Savant Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Peddock Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 0.39% or 11,039 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.18% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Notis has 0.35% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 11,012 shares. Fort Lp accumulated 47,807 shares or 0.63% of the stock. 74,569 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System. Hap Trading Limited Company owns 149,026 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Oak Assoc Oh holds 1.35% or 338,901 shares.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Gilead (GILD) Q4 Earnings Disappoint on Weak HCV Sales? – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gilead inks deal with Carna Bio for immuno-oncology therapies – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent Gets Positive CHMP Recommendation – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AstraZeneca Gives Detailed Data From Calquence Leukemia Study – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Drugs Under FDA Review With Blockbuster Potential – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherstone Management has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Markston Interest Lc accumulated 0.74% or 45,283 shares. Cardinal Mgmt holds 4.04% or 101,153 shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.93% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 678,383 shares. Adirondack Tru Commerce invested 2.77% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Diversified Company accumulated 64,729 shares. Thomasville Commercial Bank holds 24,114 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chatham Cap Grp accumulated 60,587 shares. L S Advisors invested in 68,708 shares. King Luther Management holds 920,850 shares. Elm Ltd Liability owns 6,289 shares. Vanguard Gp invested 1.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% stake. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv reported 1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.