American Assets Investment Management Holding in Microchip Technology (MCHP) Has Decreased by $1.64 Million; Atlanta Capital Management Co Holding in Donaldson (DCI) Has Upped by $1.33 Million as Market Valuation Declined

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 29,060 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 49,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $86.87. About 835,831 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 09/05/2018 – Microsemi Agrees to Additonal Disclosures Related to Pending Sale to Microchi; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Closing Microsemi Buy In Late May or Early June; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ON PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, EXPECT SEVERAL OTHER COUNTRIES TO CLEAR THEIR ANTI-TRUST REVIEW THIS MONTH; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q EPS 58c; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS INTENDS TO OFFER THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT UP TO $2 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES – SEC FILING

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 26,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 2.66M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.36 million, up from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $47.74. About 304,714 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Expects Fiscal 2018 Capital Expenditures $100 Million-$110 Million; 07/03/2018 – Donaldson at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $100 MLN TO $110 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Trenton Times: MLB rumors: Josh Donaldson to Phillies in mega free agency class?; 16/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Recognizes Patent Recipients and lnventor Award Winners; 04/05/2018 – As Trump’s tariffs bite, small U.S. manufacturers begin to tap the brakes; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.01, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Donaldson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Chip stocks head for record high after Texas Instruments earnings, ahead of Intelâ€™s results – MarketWatch” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sum Up The Pieces: FXL Could Be Worth $75 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Microchip Technology to Webcast Annual Shareholders’ Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Financial Ser Corporation reported 25,690 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Synovus Financial reported 3,616 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt stated it has 86,878 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 5,160 shares. 1.76M are owned by Morgan Stanley. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 36,361 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation holds 57 shares. Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Trust has invested 1.69% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Calamos Advsr Ltd reported 108,694 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont stated it has 1,837 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Chesley Taft And Assoc Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 6,960 shares. Asset Management One Communications Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Fjarde Ap reported 0.05% stake. 13,464 were reported by Paloma Prns Mgmt.

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54B and $616.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 25,000 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $49.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Service holds 0% or 28 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 268,383 shares. 216,903 were accumulated by Harvey Ltd. Td Asset Inc invested 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Captrust Advsrs has 21 shares. Mairs & Pwr Inc stated it has 5.05 million shares or 3.07% of all its holdings. Palisade Asset Ltd Llc invested in 0.79% or 99,108 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Cooke Bieler Lp owns 601,485 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 9,533 shares. Verition Fund Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 25,073 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). C M Bidwell And Limited holds 0% or 78 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.05% or 91,833 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Et Al holds 0.34% or 899,002 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Retail On Display – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Donaldson declares $0.21 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like Donaldson Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DCI) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27,468 activity.