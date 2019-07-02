American Assets Investment Management Has Upped Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) as Valuation Declined; Eagle Asset Management Upped Its Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Position by $18.03 Million

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) by 87.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.83 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.00 million, up from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 29.28 million shares traded or 17.46% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.4. About 5.15M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hg Vora Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 32.50M shares for 20.8% of their portfolio. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Wellington Mgmt Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Northeast Financial Consultants has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Selz Capital Limited Liability Corp has 1.46% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 395,860 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 21,307 were reported by Veritable L P. Sei Investments Com has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 252,122 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 111,000 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg accumulated 650,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Optimum Inv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 68,991 shares. Utah Retirement owns 107,532 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 28,625 shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wingstop Inc by 39,915 shares to 713,079 shares, valued at $54.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 18,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,692 shares, and cut its stake in Cl C.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. 8,000 shares valued at $210,526 were sold by Hagen Russell S on Friday, February 1.