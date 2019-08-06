American Assets Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Transocean LTD (RIG) Position by $400,000; Chilton Investment Co Maintains Stake in Deere & Co (DE)

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.25% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 26.44 million shares traded or 56.79% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 9,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 165,298 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.42M, up from 155,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $7.64 during the last trading session, reaching $151.06. About 3.21M shares traded or 46.28% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valaris PLC – Off To A Bad Start – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Transocean Ltd. (RIG) CEO Jeremy Thigpen on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Diamond And The Offshore Space Seem Uninvestable – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset has invested 0.08% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 128 shares. River Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 1.15 million shares. Amer Assets Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 392,953 shares. Marco Investment Ltd Co holds 35,500 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Covington Cap, a California-based fund reported 1,000 shares. 202,617 were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. 102,800 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Amalgamated National Bank accumulated 103,394 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 83 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested in 230,305 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Lc owns 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 9.55M shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 1,476 shares. Washington Trust Bancorp reported 59 shares.

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54 billion and $616.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 26,500 shares to 125,100 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 19,794 shares to 19,879 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,115 shares, and cut its stake in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS downgrades Deere to Neutral – Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “DuPont de Nemours Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.