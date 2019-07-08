American Assets Investment Management Has Raised Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $1.23 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake in Diamondback Energy (Call) (FANG) as Stock Price Rose

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (FANG) by 28.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 54,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 136,300 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84M, down from 190,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.96. About 752,608 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500.

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.34M, up from 980,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 11.69 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 01/05/2018 – Ryder Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer to Address 2018 Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 29/03/2018 – WFC: KAHL TO HEAD HOME LENDING SERVICING OPS ON INTERIM BASIS; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior but it’s a good business; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Company Announces Common Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Shareholders Approve Wells Fargo Executive Compensation Plan (Video); 06/03/2018 – Evaluating Wells Fargo’s ‘Nice’ Behavior — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Called Out by Teachers Union Over Gun Industry Ties; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Sloan Says Bank Expects to Manage Under Fed Asset Cap for First Part of 2019; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi Assocs, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,795 shares. Moreover, Scharf Invs Limited has 2.16% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company invested 1.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price has 1.84% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Haverford has invested 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Oak Associates Oh owns 123,845 shares. Mraz Amerine Associate holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 16,053 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 18.17 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. 93,168 were accumulated by Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corporation. Kentucky-based Atlas Browninc has invested 0.35% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 264,413 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs holds 7,224 shares. Bridges Incorporated has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 161,804 shares. Optimum has invested 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 93,950 shares to 497,037 shares, valued at $101.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.69 million for 13.44 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0.02% or 106,256 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Discovery Capital Lc Ct has invested 2.57% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Smithfield holds 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 35 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Mason Street Limited, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 22,044 shares. 1.46 million are held by Van Eck Assoc. 21,334 are owned by At Bank & Trust. Community Financial Bank Na, a New York-based fund reported 257 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.01% or 30,930 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 4,885 shares. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Huntington Bankshares stated it has 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Texas Retail Bank Incorporated Tx owns 8,646 shares. 3,238 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. 1,800 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity.